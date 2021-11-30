Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top level military officials in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: AP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top level military officials in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: AP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Belarus leader Lukashenko accuses Lithuania of dumping dead migrants at border

  • Lithuania rejects claim it dumped bodies as relations with Belarus sour
  • Belarus has been accused orchestrating migrant crisis on EU’s border

Topic |   Belarus
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:47am, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top level military officials in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: AP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top level military officials in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE