People walk inside Schiphol Airport after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Omicron coronavirus variant present in Netherlands a week earlier than believed
- Dutch health authorities found the Covid-19 variant in test samples taken on November 19 and 23 – before South Africa reported the new strain
- With 16 confirmed cases, the Netherlands has one of the highest numbers of the new Omicron variant in Europe
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
