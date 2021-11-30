French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour has officially entered the race for France’s presidency. Photo: AP
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour launches presidential campaign
- The former journalist will be top contender to challenge National Rally leader Marine Le Pen for a place in a second round against Emmanuel Macron
- His hardline criticism of Islam and immigration has drawn support from the conservative right, but his campaign has been stalling after various mishaps
