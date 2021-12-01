UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre in London on Tuesday to meet staff and see people receiving their booster vaccines. Photo: Daily Telegraph via PA Wire/DPA
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre in London on Tuesday to meet staff and see people receiving their booster vaccines. Photo: Daily Telegraph via PA Wire/DPA
World /  Europe

UK launches vaccine booster blitz as Omicron coronavirus variant spreads

  • A third dose will be offered to everyone 18 and up three months after the second shot, halving the current gap
  • 22 cases of the new strain have been identified across the country, a number that is expected to rise

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:40am, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre in London on Tuesday to meet staff and see people receiving their booster vaccines. Photo: Daily Telegraph via PA Wire/DPA
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre in London on Tuesday to meet staff and see people receiving their booster vaccines. Photo: Daily Telegraph via PA Wire/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE