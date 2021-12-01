Sweden’s new Schools Minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom gives an interview after the presentation of the new government in Stockholm on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
World /  Europe

Sweden gets first transgender minister in female-majority cabinet

  • Lina Axelsson Kihlblom, 51, was named school minister in the new government, which consists of 12 women and 11 men
  • As a school principal in one of Sweden’s most deprived areas, Axelsson Kihlblom became known after her work was chronicled in a TV documentary series

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:46am, 1 Dec, 2021

