Sweden’s new Schools Minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom gives an interview after the presentation of the new government in Stockholm on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Sweden gets first transgender minister in female-majority cabinet
- Lina Axelsson Kihlblom, 51, was named school minister in the new government, which consists of 12 women and 11 men
- As a school principal in one of Sweden’s most deprived areas, Axelsson Kihlblom became known after her work was chronicled in a TV documentary series
Topic | LGBT
Sweden’s new Schools Minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom gives an interview after the presentation of the new government in Stockholm on Tuesday. Photo: TNS