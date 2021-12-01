President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen urges mandatory vaccination ‘discussion’. Photo: EPA-EFE.
Coronavirus: Time to think about mandatory vaccination, says EU chief
- Ursula von der Leyen urges timely and ‘appropriate’ discussion while emphasising individual countries decide on their own Covid-19 vaccination programmes
- The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination drive is very uneven across the 27-nation bloc and a third of the population of 450 million is still unvaccinated
