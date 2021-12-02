Array Collective are announced as the winner of the Turner Prize 2021 in Coventry on Wednesday. Photo: PA via AP
Northern Ireland’s Array Collective win UK Turner Prize
- The Belfast-based group of 11 artists produces a range of work addressing contemporary issues affecting Northern Ireland
- This is the first time the final contenders for the often controversial visual arts award have all been collectives
Topic | Art
Array Collective are announced as the winner of the Turner Prize 2021 in Coventry on Wednesday. Photo: PA via AP