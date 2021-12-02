The Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine was linked to rare blood clots. Photo: Reuters.
Possible new links between AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots identified

  • A study by scientists from US and UK universities identified possible reasons for the rare side effect, but company says the ‘research is not definitive’
  • Clots more common after first dose than second, with 426 cases reported to the UK from more than 24 million first and second shots given

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 7:16pm, 2 Dec, 2021

