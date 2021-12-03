German government imposes strict measures to curb pandemic. Photo: Reuters.
German government imposes strict measures to curb pandemic. Photo: Reuters.
No jab, no joining in: Germany excludes those without coronavirus vaccine from public life

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel calls tougher measures an ‘act of national solidarity’ amid concerns hospitals could become overstretched
  • German government will also debate general vaccine mandate that could come into force as early as February

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:09am, 3 Dec, 2021

