Migrants queue to receive hot food at a logistics centre near the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, on Tuesday. Photo: Belta via AP
US and Europe expand sanctions on Belarus for ‘migrant smuggling’
- Targets include senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures and a son of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko
- The Western nations demand that Lukashenko’s regime ‘immediately and completely halt its orchestrating of irregular migration across its borders with the EU’
