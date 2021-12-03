Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg speaks at a press conference in Tulln, Austria on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Austria’s new chancellor stepping down after strongman Sebastian Kurz quits politics

  • Alexander Schallenberg said he would make way for the next leader of his party, just hours after his predecessor’s stunning announcement
  • By quitting politics altogether, Kurz – who stepped down as chancellor in October amid a corruption probe – leaves a power vacuum in his conservative OVP

Reuters
Updated: 4:58am, 3 Dec, 2021

