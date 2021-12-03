Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a grand tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Germany’s Angela Merkel chooses punk for farewell military parade

  • After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel is to be succeeded as chancellor by Olaf Scholz next week
  • Germany’s military on Thursday honoured outgoing Merkel with their highest ceremony for a civilian

Topic |   Angela Merkel
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:11am, 3 Dec, 2021

