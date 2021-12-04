Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was six when he was killed by his father and stepmother. Photo: West Midlands Police
Crime
World /  Europe

UK: father and stepmother jailed for killing 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes; judge says case ‘one of most disturbing’ dealt with

  • Boy was in care of Emma Tustin when she fatally attacked him; she was jailed for at least 29 years for abuse, poisoning and murder
  • Thomas Hughes was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter; his mother said her grandson Arthur was ‘failed by the authorities’

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:27am, 4 Dec, 2021

