Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was six when he was killed by his father and stepmother. Photo: West Midlands Police
UK: father and stepmother jailed for killing 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes; judge says case ‘one of most disturbing’ dealt with
- Boy was in care of Emma Tustin when she fatally attacked him; she was jailed for at least 29 years for abuse, poisoning and murder
- Thomas Hughes was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter; his mother said her grandson Arthur was ‘failed by the authorities’
Topic | Crime
