A patient receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
Black and Asian Britons have higher coronavirus death rates, report reveals
- Government research found that black and South Asian Britons die at higher rates even though white people are more likely to test positive for the virus
- UK officials have launched information campaigns and worked with community groups to combat vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minority groups
