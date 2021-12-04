A patient receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
A patient receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  Europe

Black and Asian Britons have higher coronavirus death rates, report reveals

  • Government research found that black and South Asian Britons die at higher rates even though white people are more likely to test positive for the virus
  • UK officials have launched information campaigns and worked with community groups to combat vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minority groups

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:36am, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A patient receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
A patient receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE