Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England. Photo: AFP
Entire Yorkshire coaching staff leave cricket club amid racism scandal
- Former Yorkshire off-spinner Azeem Rafiq gave testimony to British politicians last month in which he said his career had been ended by the abuse he received at the club
- An independent report found Pakistan-born Rafiq, 30, was a victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
