Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England. Photo: AFP
Entire Yorkshire coaching staff leave cricket club amid racism scandal

  • Former Yorkshire off-spinner Azeem Rafiq gave testimony to British politicians last month in which he said his career had been ended by the abuse he received at the club
  • An independent report found Pakistan-born Rafiq, 30, was a victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:31am, 4 Dec, 2021

