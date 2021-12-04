Mourners attend the funeral ceremony of 11 victims of the Jahi family who died in a bus accident, in the village of Morane, near Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Macedonia lays to rest 10 of the 45 people killed in Bulgaria bus crash
- The bus, carrying tourists back to North Macedonia after a weekend trip to Istanbul, caught fire on a motorway in the early hours of November 23
- All victims have been identified as ethnic Albanians from North Macedonia
