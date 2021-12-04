Shmulik Peleg, grandfather of Eitan Biran, arrives at court in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 11. Photo: AP
Boy who survived cable car crash leaves Israel for Italy after lengthy custody battle
- Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger brother, died when a gondola plunged to the ground in May
- The child’s departure to Italy comes after a months-long struggle between his grandfather Shmulik Peleg, based in Israel, and his aunt who lives in Italy
Topic | Italy
Shmulik Peleg, grandfather of Eitan Biran, arrives at court in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 11. Photo: AP