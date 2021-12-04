People get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Rome, Italy. Photo: ANSA via ZUMA Press/dpa
Coronavirus: Italian man’s attempt to get vaccinated in a fake arm falls flat
- Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb used by the man to obtain a Green Pass without getting jabbed
- The incident in Biella comes ahead of a tightening of the rules on Monday in Italy for the unvaccinated people
