Coronavirus: Merkel uses final podcast episode to urge Germans to get vaccinated
- The outgoing chancellor said the new Omicron variant appeared to be more infectious and Germans must take the virus seriously, with 64,510 new daily cases reported
- Meanwhile, the Social Democrats, which narrowly won a federal election in September, voted to back a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry on December 2. Photo: AFP