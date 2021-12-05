Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
On Pope’s visit to Athens, Greek Orthodox priest shouts ‘Pope, you are a heretic’

  • The priest, who was dressed in black robes and had a long white beard, shouted the words in Greek outside the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens before police took him away
  • Pope Francis arrived in Greece on Saturday for a three-day visit that Greek Catholics hope will bring the Eastern and Western churches closer together

Reuters
Updated: 12:36am, 5 Dec, 2021

