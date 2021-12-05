Protesters hold flags and placards as they march against coronavirus restrictions and the mandatory vaccination in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Protesters hold flags and placards as they march against coronavirus restrictions and the mandatory vaccination in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Thousands march in Austria and the Netherlands against coronavirus lockdowns

  • The Austrian government said last month it would make vaccinations mandatory from February
  • The Netherlands measures include a nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most shops

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:58am, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold flags and placards as they march against coronavirus restrictions and the mandatory vaccination in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Protesters hold flags and placards as they march against coronavirus restrictions and the mandatory vaccination in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE