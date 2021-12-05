Protesters hold flags and placards as they march against coronavirus restrictions and the mandatory vaccination in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands march in Austria and the Netherlands against coronavirus lockdowns
- The Austrian government said last month it would make vaccinations mandatory from February
- The Netherlands measures include a nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most shops
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
