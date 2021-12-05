British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands next to a children’s choir after switching on the Christmas tree lights in Downing Street, London on December 1. Photo: Reuters
UK Labour Party complains to police about festive parties held by PM Boris Johnson last year
- The Christmas parties were held by Johnson’s staff in his office last year in breach of coronavirus restrictions
- Labour politicians wrote to London’s Metropolitan Police asking them to investigate reports that two parties were held at No 10 Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
