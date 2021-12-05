Commuters disembark trains at London Bridge station during the morning rush hour. Photo: Bloomberg
Commuters disembark trains at London Bridge station during the morning rush hour. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus /  Europe

Britain tightens coronavirus testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list

  • Arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said travel restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of Omicron while scientists race to understand more about the variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:30am, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters disembark trains at London Bridge station during the morning rush hour. Photo: Bloomberg
Commuters disembark trains at London Bridge station during the morning rush hour. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE