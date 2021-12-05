Commuters disembark trains at London Bridge station during the morning rush hour. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain tightens coronavirus testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list
- Arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said travel restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of Omicron while scientists race to understand more about the variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
