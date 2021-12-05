Climbers walk on the Mont-Blanc Massif in the French Alps. Photo: AFP
French climber pockets share of Mont Blanc jewels after 2013 find
- The mountaineer stumbled across the treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades on a glacier off France’s Mont Blanc
- The jewels had remained hidden in a metal box that was on board an Air India plane that crashed in the desolate landscape some 50 years earlier
Topic | France
Climbers walk on the Mont-Blanc Massif in the French Alps. Photo: AFP