Christmas in Norway, location of Omicron super spreader party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Christmas in Norway, location of Omicron super spreader party. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Norway Christmas party largest Omicron superspreader outside South Africa

  • At least half of the 120 participants were infected with the Omicron variant during the event, according to a senior doctor
  • Event was for renewable energy company Scatec; at least one person had recently returned from South Africa, where firm has operations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
dpa
dpa

Updated: 8:28pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Christmas in Norway, location of Omicron super spreader party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Christmas in Norway, location of Omicron super spreader party. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE