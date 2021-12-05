Christmas in Norway, location of Omicron super spreader party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Norway Christmas party largest Omicron superspreader outside South Africa
- At least half of the 120 participants were infected with the Omicron variant during the event, according to a senior doctor
- Event was for renewable energy company Scatec; at least one person had recently returned from South Africa, where firm has operations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
