Pope Francis comforts migrants on Lesbos, Greece. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis comforts migrants on Lesbos, Greece. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Pope condemns ‘shipwreck of civilisation’ while comforting migrants in Greece

  • On this second trip to Lesbos in five years, pontiff lamented little had changed since he had brought 12 Syrian Muslim refugees home on the papal plane
  • He called for ‘every man and woman’ to ‘overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills, the cynical disregard that nonchalantly condemns to death those on the fringes’

Topic |   Pope Francis
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis comforts migrants on Lesbos, Greece. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis comforts migrants on Lesbos, Greece. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE