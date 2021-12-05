Pope Francis comforts migrants on Lesbos, Greece. Photo: Reuters
Pope condemns ‘shipwreck of civilisation’ while comforting migrants in Greece
- On this second trip to Lesbos in five years, pontiff lamented little had changed since he had brought 12 Syrian Muslim refugees home on the papal plane
- He called for ‘every man and woman’ to ‘overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills, the cynical disregard that nonchalantly condemns to death those on the fringes’
