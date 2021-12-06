Snow covers the Austrian Alps. Three skiers were killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria on Sunday. Photo: AP
Austria
Avalanche in Austria kills three skiers, injures two

  • The victims were part of a group of 11 skiers, including Rene Hofer, 19, a junior motocross world and European champion
  • The victims were Austrian men, two of them aged 19 and the other 24. The two injured skiers were taken to a local hospital

Associated Press
Updated: 5:55am, 6 Dec, 2021

