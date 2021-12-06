Victoria Tower, part of The Palace of Westminster in London. File photo: AFP
Victoria Tower, part of The Palace of Westminster in London. File photo: AFP
Drugs
World /  Europe

Reports of drug-taking in UK parliament to be referred to police

  • Traces of cocaine found in 11 Westminster locations, Sunday Times report says
  • Senior MP suggests sniffer dogs be brought in to check for banned substances

Topic |   Drugs
dpa
dpa

Updated: 10:57am, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Victoria Tower, part of The Palace of Westminster in London. File photo: AFP
Victoria Tower, part of The Palace of Westminster in London. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE