A visitor has their coronavirus health pass, known as green pass, checked at the entrance to the Musei Capitolini in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Italy targets Covid-19 vaccine holdouts with tougher rules
- Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people to encourage them to get shots
- Health pass required to access local public transport, theatres, restaurants and other public events
