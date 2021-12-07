Then Spanish King Juan Carlos salutes the Royal Guard at a parade in Madrid in October 2011. Photo: AFP
Then Spanish King Juan Carlos salutes the Royal Guard at a parade in Madrid in October 2011. Photo: AFP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I seeks immunity from ex-lover’s spying claims

  • Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn says the royal showered her with gifts, but things turned sour when she refused to rekindle their relationship
  • The 57-year-old Danish businesswoman alleges she was threatened, and that gunshots were fired at and damaged security cameras at the front gate of her property

Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:20am, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Then Spanish King Juan Carlos salutes the Royal Guard at a parade in Madrid in October 2011. Photo: AFP
Then Spanish King Juan Carlos salutes the Royal Guard at a parade in Madrid in October 2011. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE