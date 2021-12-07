A Covid-19 test at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa, one of the first places where Omicron was identified. Photo: AFP
A Covid-19 test at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa, one of the first places where Omicron was identified. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Dozens test positive for Omicron in Denmark after school Christmas lunch

  • More than 1,000 more were potentially exposed after the November 27 event, Danish officials said
  • It is not yet clear how transmissible Omicron is or whether it causes more severe symptoms

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:36pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 test at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa, one of the first places where Omicron was identified. Photo: AFP
A Covid-19 test at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa, one of the first places where Omicron was identified. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE