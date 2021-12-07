A Covid-19 test at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa, one of the first places where Omicron was identified. Photo: AFP
Dozens test positive for Omicron in Denmark after school Christmas lunch
- More than 1,000 more were potentially exposed after the November 27 event, Danish officials said
- It is not yet clear how transmissible Omicron is or whether it causes more severe symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Covid-19 test at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa, one of the first places where Omicron was identified. Photo: AFP