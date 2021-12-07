People queue up for Covid-19 booster jabs in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Britain’s vaccine booster programme hits snag as Omicron spreads
- Those aged under 40 remain unable to book a third shot of vaccine using the government’s website
- Elsewhere, Austria will end a lockdown for vaccinated people, while EU health bodies have recommended mixing and matching vaccines for the initial and booster doses
