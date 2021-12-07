A message and soft toys at a German house, scene of a family killing. Photo: AP
German dad kills wife, children, himself over faked Covid-19 vaccine certificate
- Parents and three children aged four, eight and 10 were found dead from gunshot wounds in a family home in Berlin on Saturday
- In farewell note the man said he feared his children would be taken away from him after he forged a vaccination certificate for his wife and her employer found out
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
