A Munich regional court sentenced the man to eight years and six months in prison. File photo: dpa via AP
German electrician jailed for castrating men in his kitchen, including one who died

  • The defendant claimed several men paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles after contacting him via sadomasochistic websites
  • He denied responsibility for the death of one man who died several days after he had performed a procedure on him, and whose body was found in a box

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:51am, 8 Dec, 2021

