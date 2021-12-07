A Munich regional court sentenced the man to eight years and six months in prison. File photo: dpa via AP
German electrician jailed for castrating men in his kitchen, including one who died
- The defendant claimed several men paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles after contacting him via sadomasochistic websites
- He denied responsibility for the death of one man who died several days after he had performed a procedure on him, and whose body was found in a box
Topic | Germany
