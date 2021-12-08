Health care workers stand at the front entrance of the University Regional Hospital in Malaga, southern Spain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Nearly 70 doctors and nurses at Spanish hospital positive for coronavirus after Christmas party
- The source of the infection is still under investigation, but all 68 staff from University Regional Hospital in Malaga went to the same event attended by 173
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned people to remain vigilant against Covid-19 over the holiday season
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health care workers stand at the front entrance of the University Regional Hospital in Malaga, southern Spain on Monday. Photo: Reuters