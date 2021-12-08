‘Sarco machines’ – 3D-printed capsules designed for use in assisted suicide – have passed a legal review and can operate in Switzerland. Photo: Exit International
Assisted suicide pod now legal in Switzerland offers ‘painless death’

  • ‘Sarco machine’ floods capsule interior with nitrogen and reduces oxygen to help person die
  • Pod clears legal reviews in Switzerland and is set to start operations sometime next year

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:27am, 8 Dec, 2021

