‘Sarco machines’ – 3D-printed capsules designed for use in assisted suicide – have passed a legal review and can operate in Switzerland. Photo: Exit International
Assisted suicide pod now legal in Switzerland offers ‘painless death’
- ‘Sarco machine’ floods capsule interior with nitrogen and reduces oxygen to help person die
- Pod clears legal reviews in Switzerland and is set to start operations sometime next year
Topic | Death and grieving
