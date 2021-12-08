Newly-elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives his certificate of appointment from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: Reuters
Germany’s Olaf Scholz takes reins from Angela Merkel ushering in new era

  • The new leader vows to do more to modernise the country and bring new energy as a three-party progressive alliance with the Greens and Free Democrats
  • New government will step up efforts against climate change, improve poor mobile phone and internet networks, legalise cannabis and lower voting age

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:15pm, 8 Dec, 2021

