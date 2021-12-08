Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff after becoming the UK’s first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech shot on December 8, 2020. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff after becoming the UK’s first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech shot on December 8, 2020. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
World /  Europe

‘Best thing ever,’ says UK woman who received world’s first Covid-19 vaccine shot

  • One year after receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose, 91-year-old Margaret Keenan has urged others to get vaccinated
  • Britain is in the midst of rolling out booster shots in light of concern over the new Omicron variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff after becoming the UK’s first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech shot on December 8, 2020. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff after becoming the UK’s first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech shot on December 8, 2020. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE