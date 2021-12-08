Health workers treat a Covid-19 patient at a city hospital in Gliwice, Poland. Photo: Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters
Coronavirus: Poland faces surge of deaths amid high vaccine resistance

  • Poland and several other countries in Central and Eastern Europe are battling their latest surges of Covid-19 cases and deaths
  • The Polish government has urged citizens to get vaccinated but fears alienating voters who oppose vaccine mandates and other restrictions on economic life

Associated Press
Updated: 10:37pm, 8 Dec, 2021

