Health workers treat a Covid-19 patient at a city hospital in Gliwice, Poland. Photo: Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters
Coronavirus: Poland faces surge of deaths amid high vaccine resistance
- Poland and several other countries in Central and Eastern Europe are battling their latest surges of Covid-19 cases and deaths
- The Polish government has urged citizens to get vaccinated but fears alienating voters who oppose vaccine mandates and other restrictions on economic life
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers treat a Covid-19 patient at a city hospital in Gliwice, Poland. Photo: Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters