Third Pfizer/BioNTech dose should protect against Omicron. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Omicron protection should be effective after three doses, say Pfizer-BioNTech
- Early tests show vaccine effective in preventing Covid-19, and against Omicron, if given three times; but warn variant not ‘sufficiently neutralised after two doses’
- Follows other preliminary results from a study in South Africa suggesting a 40-fold drop in ability of antibodies from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to neutralise Omicron
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
