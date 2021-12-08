Third Pfizer/BioNTech dose should protect against Omicron. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Omicron protection should be effective after three doses, say Pfizer-BioNTech

  • Early tests show vaccine effective in preventing Covid-19, and against Omicron, if given three times; but warn variant not ‘sufficiently neutralised after two doses’
  • Follows other preliminary results from a study in South Africa suggesting a 40-fold drop in ability of antibodies from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to neutralise Omicron

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:41pm, 8 Dec, 2021

