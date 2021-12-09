UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Downing Street press conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Downing Street press conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposes coronavirus Plan B to tackle Omicron

  • The PM warned that the new variant was ‘growing much faster’ than Delta, and cases could be doubling every two or three days
  • Christmas parties can go ahead, but mask rules will be extended, work-from-home guidance will return, and Covid-19 passes will be needed at large venues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
dpa
dpa

Updated: 4:16am, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Downing Street press conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Downing Street press conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE