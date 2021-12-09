UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Downing Street press conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposes coronavirus Plan B to tackle Omicron
- The PM warned that the new variant was ‘growing much faster’ than Delta, and cases could be doubling every two or three days
- Christmas parties can go ahead, but mask rules will be extended, work-from-home guidance will return, and Covid-19 passes will be needed at large venues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
