German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the media in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Germany warns Russia will pay a ‘high economic price’ if it attacks Ukraine

  • Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasised the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with Moscow
  • She said the highest priority must be to avoid a military escalation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:26pm, 9 Dec, 2021

