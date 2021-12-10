Britain has tightened measures to fight the Omicron variant, including an expanded mask and Covid-19 pass use. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain has tightened measures to fight the Omicron variant, including an expanded mask and Covid-19 pass use. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Omicron cases could top 60,000 a day by Christmas, scientist says

  • Epidemiologist John Edmunds said the new variant may be spreading faster in the country than in South Africa
  • He called Omicron a ‘very severe setback’ and urged people to get booster shots as fast as possible

