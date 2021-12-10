Supporters of Julian Assange hold a banner outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Julian Assange hold a banner outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Photo: Reuters
WikiLeaks
World /  Europe

London court allows WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to US

  • A High Court judge said Washington had given assurances to Britain about the conditions of Assange’s detention
  • The 50-year-old faces espionage charges in the US

Topic |   WikiLeaks
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:39pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Julian Assange hold a banner outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Julian Assange hold a banner outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE