A Christmas tree is displayed outside Downing Street in London on Friday. Photo: AFP
Scandal-hit Boris Johnson cancels Downing Street Christmas party amid mounting anger
- The announcement came as the British prime minister faced public fury over claims his staff held lockdown-breaking parties last year
- Johnson, however, said he hoped people would go ahead with festive events while exercising caution
