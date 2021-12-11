German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron fist bump at the end of their joint press conference at the Elysee Palace on Friday. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron fist bump at the end of their joint press conference at the Elysee Palace on Friday. Photo: dpa
World /  Europe

Emmanuel Macron hails ‘dear Olaf’ Scholz as Europe’s new power couple meets

  • The new German chancellor made Paris his first overseas stop after taking over from Angela Merkel at the end of her 16 years in power
  • The two leaders discussed EU issues, the Russian troop build-up on Ukraine’s border, as well as relations with China and the African continent

Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:32am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron fist bump at the end of their joint press conference at the Elysee Palace on Friday. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron fist bump at the end of their joint press conference at the Elysee Palace on Friday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE