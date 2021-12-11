UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pictured ahead of the G7 foreign ministers summit in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Britain vows West, allies will ‘stand against aggressors’ ahead of G7 meet
- The two-day gathering of foreign and development ministers will be the last in-person meeting of Britain’s year-long Group of Seven presidency
- Asean ministers will join the summit for the first time ever on Sunday. South Korea, Australia, South Africa and India will also take part
