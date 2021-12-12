Spain’s youngest bishop has been stripped of his church powers after he married a woman identified as an author of satanic erotica. Photo: Reuters
Spain’s youngest bishop stripped of powers for marrying author of ‘satanic erotica’
- Any cleric attempting to get married, even if only civilly, is subject to suspension, a statement from Spain’s Episcopal Conference said
- The scandal broke when Bishop Xavier Novell Goma’s relationship with Silvia Caballol, the author of works including The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust, became known publicly
Topic | Spain
