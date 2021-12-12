Protesters light flares during a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Vienna, Austria on Saturday. Photo: AP
Thousands of Austrians take to streets to protest against coronavirus measures in Vienna
- The head of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), Herbert Kickl, called on the crowd to resist compulsory vaccinations
- The government is planning to make vaccination compulsory from February. There are to be stiff penalties for those who refuse to get vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
