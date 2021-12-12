Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson poses questions during a Christmas 2020 quiz with aides in tinsel and Santa hat. Photo: Sunday Mirror
UK’s PM Boris Johnson accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid-19 rules as Christmas 2020 quiz photo emerges
- Picture shows him and colleagues in online quiz in December 2020, three days before an alleged rule-breaking party that is under investigation
- Downing Street says Johnson ‘briefly’ took part ‘virtually’; newspaper quotes source saying staff ‘huddled’, ‘conferred’ and ‘drank alcohol’ during quiz
Topic | Britain
Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson poses questions during a Christmas 2020 quiz with aides in tinsel and Santa hat. Photo: Sunday Mirror